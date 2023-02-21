Claremont students help engineer parts for NASA

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - Tech students in Claremont are taking their education to new heights. When it comes to applied learning at the Sugar River Valley Regional Technical Center, students are literally shooting for the stars.

Connor Premo likes working with his hands so much, he’s often showing up to the tech center’s 3-D printing lab during his free periods. “I feel like it’s easier for me to understand,” he said. Right now, he’s focused on building oar holders for a boat he’s building. But a rocket could be on the horizon. “It is cool to learn about all these machines and how to use all these tools because they can help me get jobs in the future.”

“3D printing metal is going to be the future,” said Steven Mountz, the machine tool and engineering teacher at the center who got the program rolling.

And the future is in space--the International Space Station to be precise. Seniors at the tech center are currently designing brackets made on the 3D printer for NASA. “The beautiful thing about it is I was able to incorporate these NASA parts and they lined right up with my lesson plan,” Mountz said.

It’s part of a program called NASA HUNCH, whose mission is to empower and inspire the next generation of engineers. NASA provides the designs and materials and the students provide the brain power. “How many people do you know actually said, ‘I built a rocket part or I have held something that has gone onto the International Space Station,’” Mountz said.

About 25% of the high school students in Claremont take classes at the tech center, but Mountz says real-world applications to their work will hopefully increase those numbers. “This is something they are going to put on their resumes for the rest of their lives,” he said

“It serves as a good break from class work and notetaking,” said Bryce Berry, a sophomore. And when it comes to his education, saying the sky is the limit is an understatement. “I think it is pretty amazing because I don’t think I can name anyone that is actually getting to do something like this at a young age like that.”

Educators plan to make the course part of the annual regular curriculum and open up the possibility of paid internships for students at NASA.

