Dairy farmers conference returns in person

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dairy farmers will talk about the cream of the crop for the first time in person since the pandemic began.

The Vermont Dairy Producers Conference is hosted by the Vermont Dairy Producers Association from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Organizers said the conference is an opportunity for farmers to learn from industry experts and talk about the future of farming.

More than 100 dairy experts are expected to be at the conference and some speakers will give presentations about things like economic decision-making and climate action in agriculture.

