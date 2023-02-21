Former Vt. police chief pleads not guilty to child sexual assault

Jeffrey Noyes
Jeffrey Noyes(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2023
DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Vermont police chief has pleaded not guilty to charges he sexually assaulted a child.

Jeffrey Noyes, 54, of Bloomfield, is a former chief of police in Brighton and Canaan.

Tuesday in court, he pleaded not guilty to charges he sexually assaulted an underage girl while on duty back in October 2017.

Vermont State Police say the incident was reported last year. Their yearlong investigation found Noyes and the victim knew each other and she’d gone on multiple ride-alongs with him.

Noyes is due back in court on March 21.

