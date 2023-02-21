Local Russia expert weighs in on anniversary of war in Ukraine

The owners of a house and their neighbors clear the rubble from their home that was destroyed...
The owners of a house and their neighbors clear the rubble from their home that was destroyed by a Russian rocket in Maxymilianivka village, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)(Evgeniy Maloletka | AP)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Feb. 21, 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Friday marks the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden Tuesday said the war had hardened Western resolve to defend democracy around the globe, warning that there were “hard and bitter days ahead,” but pledged that the United States and its allies would “have Ukraine’s back” as the war enters its second year. Vladamir Putin earlier offered a similarly defiant speech on western aggression and said he will not change his strategy in the war.

Lasha Tchantouridzé, a professor and academic director of international affairs programs at Norwich University, says Ukrainians have made significant progress on taking back their country since last February but it’s hard to predict how the war will end.

“It’s up to the Russians to bring this to a conclusion but I don’t think they are anytime, anywhere ready to start the process,” he said.

He says if Ukraine manages to successfully destroy Russia’s most advanced equipment and the country’s death toll becomes untenable, then Ukraine can win.

