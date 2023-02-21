Officials urge spaying and neutering of pets

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - February is Spay and Neuter Awareness Month and the Humane Society of Chittenden County is getting the word out.

HSCC staff say it’s fairly common for female cats and dogs to show up to clinics with an infected uterus and that mammary cancer is another big concern. These conditions happen because when our pets go into heat without reproducing, their bodies have adverse reactions. Spraying is another issue and it’s not just with male cats.

“So, actually both male and female cats. You will see spraying in the home as kind of like a marking of territory, ‘this is my space.’ And again, that’s just those hormones kind of giving everybody a sound like this is this is my area. And in dogs, we also see more marking. So, we’ll see spraying in cats, marking in dogs,” Kozak said.

The HSCC offers spaying and neutering services for cats and dogs so be sure to make an appointment if breeding is not in your plans for your pets.

