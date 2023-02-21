Police investigating stabbing in Montpelier

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier Police have arrested a Marshfield teenager, who they say stabbed someone multiple times Monday night.

Police say it happened around 8:25 p.m. at the Montpelier Transit Center on Taylor Street.

They say they’ve arrested 18 year-old, Ayden Jestice around 10:30 p.m. Two hours after the stabbing.

The victim is being treated at Central Vermont Medical Center. Police have not released the victim’s name.

We are expected to learn more Tuesday.

