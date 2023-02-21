Police: Woman, 44, killed in skydiving accident in Oklahoma

Police said the woman completed a tandem jump before the solo jump in which she fell to her...
Police said the woman completed a tandem jump before the solo jump in which she fell to her death.(KHBS, KHOG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALLISAW, Okla. (AP) — Police in eastern Oklahoma say a 44-year-old woman was killed after crashing to the ground while skydiving.

Heather Glasgow, of Poteau, died at a hospital after the fall Saturday afternoon, according to police in Sallisaw.

“An unknown issue arose during the skydive,” according to a statement from Sallisaw police.

Witnesses told investigators that Glasgow’s parachute had opened, but she was spinning and did not recover before hitting the ground in Sallisaw, near the Arkansas state line and about 150 miles (240 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City, police said.

It was not clear how far Glasgow fell and a police spokesman was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday.

Police said Glasgow had completed a tandem jump before the solo jump in which she fell to her death.

The Federal Aviation Administration is assisting in the investigation.

The FAA said in a statement that it is investigating the packing of the main and reserve parachutes while local authorities are in charge of other aspects of the investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William DeRoos
Case closed: Cigarette butt leads police to killer in 1971 Burlington murder
Joshua Wells
Suspect arrested in South Burlington armed robbery
Three rescue dogs were flown into the Morrisville-Stowe Airport over the weekend.
Dogs flown to Vermont looking to find their forever homes
Nancy's Video in Irasburg
One of Vermont’s last video stores closing shop
File photo
Marshfield teen charged with attempted murder in Montpelier stabbing

Latest News

An Arizona family says they have lost their 90-year-old grandmother, Esther Cabrera, in a house...
90-year-old grandmother dies in house fire: ‘She was trying to save her dogs’
Vermont lawmakers have removed a provision in a sweeping gun bill over constitutional...
Vt. lawmakers remove gun bill provision over constitutionality concerns
Gonzalez Vs. Google asks the question: Who is liable for harmful content?
Gonzalez Vs. Google asks the question: Who is liable for harmful content?
Gonzalez Vs. Google asks the question: Who is liable for harmful content?