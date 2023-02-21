Public campaign takes aim at Barre school board for low-balling budget

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - An unusual school budget battle is brewing in Barre ahead of this year’s Town Meeting Day. A local campaign is asking residents to defeat the budget not because it’s too high, but because the board didn’t ask for more.

Barre Unified Union School District Superintendent Chris Hennessey last fall pitched an 8.6% increase in the school budget. After weeks of negotiations, the school board decided to trim that request and put a 1.5% increase before voters on Town Meeting Day.

“We were candidly very concerned about how we could make 1.5% work without significant cuts,” Hennessey said. He says the measure on the ballot would mean over a million dollars in cuts to numerous programs and staff.

The $53 million budget proposal comes out to $22,000 per pupil, one of the lowest in the state. But for the past few weeks, there’s been a public campaign to vote down the budget. With posters plastered around town, critics are arguing the school board is not spending enough to educate the community’s kids.

We spoke with multiple people for and against the budget but none of them -- including some on the school board -- would comment on the record, saying the issue had become too politically charged. With potential big investments in PCB cleanup and stormwater regulations on the way, some say the district is right to be tightening its belt now.

“No one on our administrative team -- or for that matter the board or the community -- wants these cuts to happen,” Hennessey said.

Barre is just one district facing what some describe as a perfect storm. Vermont’s statewide Education Fund and local school budgets have been seeing big surpluses from federal stimulus. But pandemic aid is running dry and educational needs from the pandemic linger.

“Learning loss is being addressed, special education issues have come up more, so costs have gone up there,” the Agency of Education’s Brad James told key lawmakers Tuesday in an update on how school budgets are looking.

James says rising health care costs, inflation, and staff shortages are forcing tough conversations like the one in Barre. So far, some 109 school districts and supervisory unions who have reported to the state are looking at an average increase in spending of 7.8%. “They’re doing the best they can in a difficult situation and it is a difficult situation right now,” James said.

With early voting underway in Barre, the spending plan is in the hands of the voters.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.