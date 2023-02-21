Snowmobiler injured in Waterbury crash

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a Rhode Island woman was seriously injured in a snowmobile crash on Saturday.

Vermont game wardens, along with Stowe Mountain Rescue and local police, responded to Trail 100 in the Waterbury section of Mt. Mansfield State Forest. They say Alisha Habershaw, 28, was on a guided tour when she lost control on a curve and crashed into a ledge. She was taken to Copley Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s the second crash this year in Waterbury involving a client on a guided tour.

