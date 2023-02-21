Staff and students outline problems with changes to VSU

File Photo
File Photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The fallout from the decision to remove physical libraries from the Vermont State College system continues.

The announcement came from leaders of the new institution, which will merge several state colleges together.

Books will be available digitally, while the physical buildings may be used for study space. School leaders also announced changes to athletics.

Organizers said Vermont State College faculty and students will be at the Cedar Creek Room at the Vermont Statehouse at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

The goal is to share why they believe these are bad ideas that will hurt the future of the school.

