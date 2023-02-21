State considers regulations and a community puts a bond on the ballot as dam infrastructure ages

CALAIS, Vt. (WCAX) - More than a thousand dams control Vermont’s waterways, but an audit done last year reports many are in poor condition. And what to do with them is up for debate.

Vermont’s dams are old. Of the over 1000 known dams in the state, the average age is 77.

Calais’s Curtis Pond Dam in Calais belongs to no one it’s what’s called an “orphan dam.” The state isn’t wholly responsible for it and neither is any person in the town.

“It definitely complicates things, the dam has been needing work for better than 20 years,” said Jamie Moorby with the Curtis Pond Dam Association.

Last year that the Curtis Pond Association was trying to figure out how to save the dam, which would entail putting in a concrete dam on its upside to prevent it from tilting every time there’s a storm. The main concern is whether the dam would be able to withhold a major weather event like 2011′s Hurricane Irene.

“We’ve created a process with the town in which they will take ownership once it’s fixed. But the state does not contribute. They support the process but they don’t contribute financially to repairing damage,” said Moorby

Moorby said the association has already raised nearly $250,000. On this Town Meeting day, Calais voters will be asked to support a $450,000 bond to cover construction costs.

It’s a 30-year bond that is paid over time by tax dollars, around $17 per property.

But Curtis Pond Dam isn’t alone.

Benjamin Green is a dam safety engineer and says there are several orphan dams in the state.

“We’ve tried in the past on a few occasions to identify owners and have not always been successful, even with a good amount of effort. But in doing so, as to how we would handle those in the future, it is still something that we’re trying to really decide,” said Green.

Since last year’s audit, Green said there’s a risk assessment underway for seven high-hazard potential dams in poor condition to help get a better understanding of the issues.

He said permit applications are underway to improve some dams too.

And orphan dams aren’t the only hurdle. Many dams are privately owned without the state’s ability to implement recommended renovations. Rules are being developed to give the state authority to do so, with the goal of having them in motion by July 2024. He said he expects a fair number of Vermont dams to see requirements placed on them to start getting fixed up in the name of public safety.

“Dams have been very lightly regulated in the state and this is going to be bringing regulation up to the federal standard, as well as the standards of surrounding states. So we’re sort of going from very little regulation to full-on modern regulation. It’s a very big change,” said Green.

Another limit of regulating dams staffing. In 2022, just two people worked in the dam safety program. Now, there are 5.

