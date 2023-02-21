UnitedHealthcare terminates contract with UVM Health Network

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - UnitedHealthcare is terminating its contract with the UVM Health Network.

The nonprofit insurance company decided to let the current contract expire on April 1. Some coverage in New York may last through June 1.

The UVM Health Network proposed a plan to allow current patients to continue accessing care with their United coverage through the end of 2023 to allow patients time to seek new insurance and treatment plans. United denied that request.

The UVM Health Network has set up a resource page for UnitedHealthcare members with information on how to navigate the transition.

