Vt. fiscal budget 2024 open for public comment

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters have the opportunity to give their opinions about Governor Phil Scott’s budget for the fiscal year 2024.

The governor’s bill is a nearly $8.5B proposal. The largest budget in Vermont history.

It contains money for several initiatives, including one-time investments in housing, workforce training, child care, health care, and tax cuts, all fueled by federal money.

Two public hearings are being held to give feedback. The first is Tuesday at 3 p.m. and the second is next Feb. 28th at 5:30 p.m.

