WATCH LIVE: Police expected to reveal suspect in 50-year-old Burlington murder case

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A news conference Tuesday morning will reveal how a Burlington cold case murder was solved and name a suspect.

Burlington Police will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. You can watch it live on WCAX.com in the player above or click here for a direct link.

Rita Curran was killed in her Burlington home in July 1971. The 24-year-old second-grade teacher was beaten, strangled and sexually assaulted inside her bedroom at an apartment on Brooks Avenue.

The body of the beloved second-grade teacher at Milton Elementary School was discovered by a roommate.

Sources tell our Darren Perron a key piece of DNA evidence discovered at the scene and kept all these years helped crack the case.

Tuesday at 10 a.m., officers, scientists and members of Curran’s family will be there to announce how the case was solved.

