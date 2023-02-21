BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! After some sunshine this morning, our active weather week will continue today with another clipper system coming through mid/late afternoon & evening, west to east, with another round of rain & snow showers, much like what happened on Monday. But today’s system will have a little more oomph to it, so there could be a couple of inches of snow accumulation in the higher elevations, especially in the mountains of our southern-most counties.

Wednesday will also start with sunshine in the morning. But then it will cloud up as a significant storm system comes at us from the midwest. Snow will move in late Wednesday into Thursday, first in our southern areas, then spreading quickly northward overnight. By Thursday morning’s commute time, there will already be several inches of snow on the ground.

Snow will continue on Thursday, but there will be some sleet & freezing rain mixed in for our southern counties.

After a brief lull late Thursday, the last part of this storm system will come through with a “bonus” round of snow showers, mainly in the mountains, which will last into mid-Friday.

A widespread 6-12″ of new snow can be expected out of this storm, although there will be lesser amounts in our southern counties where the sleet & freezing rain will be mixed in.

Temperatures will be dropping like a rock on Friday, ending up below zero for most of us by Saturday morning. Wind chills could become dangerously low late Friday into early Saturday.

The weekend will still be unsettled with the chance for a few more snow showers late Saturday into Sunday. There is also a chance for a few snow showers on Monday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to monitor the progress of this big storm, and we will keep you updated with the very latest, on-air and online.

