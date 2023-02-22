Andrew Tripp is an all-star union organizer — and a kick-ass cross-country coach, too

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Establishing unions has gotten harder in the United States, where the proportion of unionized workers has been declining for 50 years. That’s never deterred Andrew Tripp, who has honed the trade of high-stakes team building.

Tripp has worked on landmark campaigns in Vermont and more than 20 other states, organizing more than 100,000 people over the years. His knack for motivating people has also helped coach endurance athletes at U-32 to excel with head-turning consistency.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’Derek Brouwer, who profiled Tripp in this week’s issue.

