Vermont school bus involved in I-91 collision

A scary moment for a high school girls basketball team after police say a bus couldn’t avoid a car on the icy interstate.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a scary moment for a local high school girls basketball team after their bus collided with a car on Interstate 91 Tuesday night.

Vermont State Police say they responded around 9:40 p.m. to the crash in Windsor. They say Logan Batchhelder, 28, of Claremont, New Hampshire, lost control of his car on the icy interstate and collided with a guardrail. A bus carrying the Springfield Varsity Girls Basketball Team then crashed into the car.

Batchelder was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. He was also cited for not driving for the road conditions and driving without insurance.

Some minor injuries were reported by players on the bus but no one was transported to the hospital.

