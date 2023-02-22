Christians celebrate Ash Wednesday

Christians are celebrating Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent. - File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Christians are celebrating Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent. That’s a 40-day period of prayer, penance and fasting leading up to Easter.

During Ash Wednesday services, Christians get marked with ash on their foreheads, usually in the shape of a cross.

The ashes come from burning palm branches left over from another important day for Christians called Palm Sunday.

The bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington says they’re a sign of one’s commitment to a journey.

“The season of Lent gives me and all others an opportunity to kind of reflect upon the positive things in my life, but also the things that need to change, the things I need to let go of, the things that are getting in the way of my being as good and as kind and as charitable and holding a person as I can be,” Bishop Christopher Coyne said.

Coyne says it’s a season to grow more deeply into one’s commitment to the common good.

