As enrollment grows, South Burlington looks to voters to approve more school space for students

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington city residents will see an issue on the ballot this Town Meeting day about school improvements.

$6M of the $14.5M proposed bond would be spent on installing eight zero-energy modular.

ZEMs are external classrooms that would be added to the Rick Marcotte and Orchard Elementary Schools. Unlike many Vermont school districts, South Burlington is adding students every year and the district said they need more room.

For decades, the city of South Burlington has added about 145 homes a year.

“This past year was our highest number of new homes that got permits for construction in South Burlington history. We’re projecting the next couple of years are going to continue to be very high,” said South Burlington Director of Planning and Zoning, Paul Conner

Conner said 436 permits for new homes were issued in 2022.

They’re seeing an uptick in one or two-bed apartments with a higher likelihood that at least one child lives there different than what you would have seen a decade ago.

“It’s migration that is creating the population change,” said Conner.

The population is increasing but school leaders said space in school buildings is decreasing.

“We’re in a reactive place right now,” said Nichols.

By 2026, the district predicts there will be a total of 53 more students between Rick Marcotte and Orchard Elementary Schools, both of which superintendent Violet Nichols said are already over-enrolled.

“Larger cohorts who will matriculate through our system will then need middle and high school space solutions but for now, part of this bond critical component or the Zero Energy Modulars,” said Nichols.

If passed, $6M of a $14.5M bond would go to creating ZEMs, four connecting external classrooms for both schools.

Each unit would have two classrooms and a group room.

It’s estimated that 91% of the 6 million dollar cost of the ZEMs would eventually be paid for by the developers of houses in the city. it’s called an impact fee. the fee depends on the number of rooms in the housing project, although affordable homes are exempt.

“Any new developments will be subject to impact fees collected by the city beginning July 1 at a 50% rate. January 1 2024 is when the impact fees will be at 100%,” said Nichols.

Nichols says these fees are specific to the ZEMs. If the bond fails, the fees are turned off. Projects already planned and underway will not have fees.

The ZEMs would be in place for five years at the elementary level and after they’re paid, they can be used at the middle or high school. They’d be maintained the same as any other infrastructure.

The school district is also thinking about what’s next. There’s a fifth-grade transition committee examining whether they should move to the middle school.

“Certainly years down the road we want to be in a planful place, rather than the reactive place we’re in now, where we are over-enrolled and so we’re going to bond for them,” said Nichols.

South Burlington city leaders said leading up to the decision, they talked about how the fees could affect the housing market -- and notes no public concerns about it.

Evan Langfeldt is a developer with the O’Brien brothers. He said while he doesn’t anticipate impact fees to deter future development, he does have concerns about the cost trickling down to homebuyers many of whom don’t yet live there yet.

South Burlington is also looking to pass a budget.

