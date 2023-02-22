“Fines for Food” program funds feeding Chittenden

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Feeding Chittenden will have more money to buy in bulk for hungry Vermonters.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger will be presenting a check from the Department of Public Works “Fines for Food” program Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

The money from that program comes from some of the overdue parking tickets in the city.

We’re unsure how much was raised for Feeding Chittenden this year, but in the past, $40,000 was donated.

