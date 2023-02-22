Funding supports Vt. electric grid updates

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Fifty Vermont communities are one step closer to an electric grid upgrade according to the Vermont Public Power Supply Authority.

The group has a collection of members, including Barton Electric, Hardwick Electric Department, Lyndonville Electric Department, and Swanton Village.

VPPSA said the group was awarded $5M to install advanced metering infrastructure for more than 30,000 customers.

Leaders say this will help them know when the power is out before a customer calls -- and provides them with in-depth data to help them upgrade.

