Funding supports Vt. electric grid updates

File Photo
File Photo(KAIT)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Fifty Vermont communities are one step closer to an electric grid upgrade according to the Vermont Public Power Supply Authority.

The group has a collection of members, including Barton Electric, Hardwick Electric Department, Lyndonville Electric Department, and Swanton Village.

VPPSA said the group was awarded $5M to install advanced metering infrastructure for more than 30,000 customers.

Leaders say this will help them know when the power is out before a customer calls -- and provides them with in-depth data to help them upgrade.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rita Curran
Case closed: Cigarette butt leads police to killer in 1971 Burlington murder
File photo
Marshfield teen charged with attempted murder in Montpelier stabbing
Nancy's Video in Irasburg
One of Vermont’s last video stores closing shop
Jeffrey Noyes
Former Vt. police chief pleads not guilty to child sexual assault
File photo
Snowmobiler injured in Waterbury crash

Latest News

File Photo
Rep. Stefanik blames Biden for northern border crisis
File Photo
Maple Broadband celebrates service launch
File Photo
N.Y. officials warn residents to prepare before snow storm
File Photo
“Fines for Food” program funds feeding Chittenden