How ‘Coordinated Entry’ is helping Vermonters in need find housing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While Chittenden County faces a housing crisis, hundreds of people each year are benefitting from the Coordinated Entry System to access housing.

Coordinated Entry is a program mandated by Housing and Urban Development to make sure there’s equity and access to housing resources, regardless of which agency people go to.

Some 220 households got permanent housing through Coordinated Entry last year.

According to data from the city, there are currently 554 homeless households in Chittenden County alone. Of those, 54 households are families and 179 are chronically homeless.

The Coordinated Entry System allows everyone to get access to proper housing help, meaning no matter what agency they enter, they will receive the resources that best match their needs. For example, if someone says they need help fleeing domestic violence, they might be connected with Steps to End Domestic Violence, all with the hope of rehousing as many people as possible.

“Last calendar year 2022, 220 households were housed through Coordinated Entry. They were placed in permanent housing with permanent rental assistance if required, and all the services that they need to both move into housing and be successful in the short term, but also successful in the long term with retaining their housing,” said Sarah Russell, Burlington’s special assistant to end homelessness and co-chair of the Chittenden County Homeless Alliance.

Russell says the county has been utilizing Coordinated Entry outreach for six years now.

Per Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger’s housing plan, the city has committed $250,000 over three years which has helped Coordinated Entry hire a full-time employee along with increased outreach to further allow people in the county to be housed.

However, next month brings new challenges; with the hotel program ending, more than 300 people will be left looking for a place to stay.

