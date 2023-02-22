Maple Broadband celebrates service launch

CORNWALL, Vt. (WCAX) - More Vermonters are celebrating finally being hooked up to high-speed internet.

Maple Broadband is hosting a celebration Wednesday, to announce its launch of service.

Maple Broadband is a communication union district, or CUD, connecting homes in Addison County.

There are a handful under construction in Vermont, including CVFiber which we told you about last week. Crews are doing construction in Calais.

Maple Broadband is hosting a press conference in Cornwall with people who are officially hooked up.

