Maple Broadband celebrates service launch

File Photo
File Photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CORNWALL, Vt. (WCAX) - More Vermonters are celebrating finally being hooked up to high-speed internet.

Maple Broadband is hosting a celebration Wednesday, to announce its launch of service.

Maple Broadband is a communication union district, or CUD, connecting homes in Addison County.

There are a handful under construction in Vermont, including CVFiber which we told you about last week. Crews are doing construction in Calais.

Maple Broadband is hosting a press conference in Cornwall with people who are officially hooked up.

As enrollment grows, South Burlington looks to voters to approve more school space for students
As enrollment grows, South Burlington looks to voters to approve more school space for students