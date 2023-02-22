N.Y. officials warn residents to prepare before snow storm

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) -New York State leaders are urging people in the North Country to be careful ahead of Wednesday night’s storm.

Governor Kathy Hochul said she’s concerned about the number of inches expected in the North Country and the possibility of ice and power outages in Western New York and the Finger lakes.

People are asked to prepare before the snow starts falling. Thousands of workers are on standby, preparing for repair and restoration

