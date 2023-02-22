Orleans man pleads guilty to murdering his wife

Randall Swartz-File photo
Randall Swartz-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ORLEANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A Northeast Kingdom murder case is closed after an Orleans man pleaded guilty to killing his wife.

Randall Swartz was originally charged with first-degree murder for killing Thea Swartz in their home in 2018.

Police say he shot her in the chest while she called 911 for help.

Now, Swartz has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Since his arrest, Swartz was also convicted of federal mail fraud. Prosecutors say when he worked at Cabot, Swartz bought hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of parts with company funds and used them to build machines he sold on the side.

