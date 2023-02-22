Police investigating death at Vermont-Canadian Border

HOLLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a death at the Vermont-Canadian Border.

Police say 45-year-old Jose Leos Cervantes, of Aguascalientes, Mexico crossed the border around 10:30 Sunday night.

Police say he and two other men crossed into Holland, Vermont on Goodall Road. Leos Cerventes collapsed and immediately received medical attention.

The two other men ran back towards Canada. Leos Cerventes was sent to the hospital where he later died.

Police say his death is not considered suspicious.

