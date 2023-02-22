Quebec man found guilty in kidnapping case in Moria couple

James and Sandra Helm
James and Sandra Helm(New York State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:17 PM EST
MORIA, N.Y. (WCAX) - According to the Montreal Gazette, a Quebec man is found guilty of kidnapping an elderly New York couple.

Gary Arnold, 54 of Godmanchester Quebec was found guilty on five charges. Sandra and James Helms were taken from their Moira home in September 2020.

They were taken by boat across the Saint Lawrence River and held against their will at a Magog residence. This stems from a drug deal gone wrong involving their grandson, Mackenzie. He was arrested with more than $2million dollars of cocaine in South Burlington.

Three other men also pleaded guilty on conspiracy charges.

