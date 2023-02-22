Rabies on the rise? 2 cases confirmed recently in Winooski

Two cases of rabies in animals have been confirmed recently in Winooski. - File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Two cases of rabies in animals have been confirmed recently in Winooski.

That’s two of eight cases in Vermont so far this year, and the Health Department says four of those eight have been in Chittenden County.

While the number of rabies cases is not breaking records, there has been an upward trend over the past couple of years. This is especially true in Chittenden County, where there were only three reported cases from 2019 to 2021, but there were 21 cases in 2022 alone.

The Health Department has tips to keep you and your pets safe.

“Make sure your pets and domestic livestock stay vaccinated and up to date for their rabies vaccination. If there is a strange-behaving animal or wild animal, you can call the Rabies Hotline at 1-800-FOR-RABIES. They might be able to facilitate getting that animal in for testing,” said Natalie Kwit of the Vermont Department of Health.

Kwit also says to avoid baby wild animals that will turn up during springtime because they could carry the virus, too.

Click here for more on rabies from the Vermont Health Department.

Those recent confirmed cases in Winooski were in a raccoon and a skunk.

