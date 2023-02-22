Rep. Stefanik blames Biden for northern border crisis

File Photo
File Photo(CBS News)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik blames President Biden for the border crisis.

She said Biden has weakened the security of the Northern Border and forced border patrol to voluntarily ask more agents to head north to help.

In a statement, she said, “My office is in touch with numerous families along the Northern Border who are documenting vast amounts of illegals crossing their own properties. Instead of addressing this crisis, Joe Biden has passed the buck and shipped his crisis to New York State with the assist from Kathy Hochul and Eric Adams.”

