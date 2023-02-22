Spending bill would give new resources to NH moms

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - The New Hampshire Senate on Wednesday passed a spending bill that gives added resources to new moms.

It expands the pregnancy qualification for Medicaid from two months to 12 months postpartum. That includes lactation support and doula services. The bill also establishes a commission to study expanded access to home visiting.

Supporters say in some cases, the added resources for new moms could be a matter of life or death.

“When we cut them off after 60 days, the maternal mortality review committee has said they are seeing a number of deaths related to depression, suicide, drug addiction because moms don’t have this coverage,” said Sen. Sue Prentiss, D-Lebanon.

The bill also directs New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services to create a network of early childhood behavioral supports for families.

