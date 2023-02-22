Teacher stabbed to death by high school student, officials say

A child looks through the entrance of a private Catholic school after a teacher has been...
A child looks through the entrance of a private Catholic school after a teacher has been stabbed to death by a high school student, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, southwestern France. The student has been arrested by police, the prosecutor of Bayonne said.(AP Photo/Bob Edme)
By SYLVIE CORBET
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — A teacher was stabbed to death Wednesday in southwestern France by a high school student, according to French authorities and media reports.

The student has been arrested by police, the prosecutor of Bayonne said.

A top government official, speaking anonymously because he was not allowed to discuss the issue publicly, said first elements communicated by police suggest the attacker has severe mental health issues.

French media reported that the student, born in 2007, said he heard voices telling him to kill the 53-year-old teacher of Spanish at the private Catholic school in Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

Education Minister Pap Ndiaye was to head to the school later Wednesday.

French government spokesman Olivier Veran, speaking after a weekly Cabinet meeting, expressed the government’s support for the education community and said the event represents a trauma for the nation.

In 2020, teacher Samuel Paty was killed outside his school in suburban Paris by an 18-year-old refugee of Chechen origin who was angry that he had shown caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class after the images were re-published by a satirical newspaper targeted in a 2015 attack.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rita Curran
Case closed: Cigarette butt leads police to killer in 1971 Burlington murder
File photo
Marshfield teen charged with attempted murder in Montpelier stabbing
Nancy's Video in Irasburg
One of Vermont’s last video stores closing shop
Jeffrey Noyes
Former Vt. police chief pleads not guilty to child sexual assault
File photo
Snowmobiler injured in Waterbury crash

Latest News

A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
File Photo
Funding supports Vt. electric grid updates
For doctors, nurses and ambulance drivers, preparations for the storm have been underway.
Hospitals, EMS prepare for next winter storm
File Photo
Rep. Stefanik blames Biden for northern border crisis
President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion...
Biden to meet eastern flank NATO leaders amid Russia worries