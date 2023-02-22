‘Teamwork makes the dream work’: Firefighters rescue dog from storm drain

A dog that was found stuck in a drain in Virginia on Valentine’s Day is now up for adoption.
A dog that was found stuck in a drain in Virginia on Valentine’s Day is now up for adoption.(Richmond Fire Department)
By David Hylton and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray) - A dog that was found stuck in a drain in Virginia on Valentine’s Day is now up for adoption.

The Richmond Fire Department said on social media a crew helped police after a passerby reported hearing a dog barking in a storm drain.

Crews found the dog stuck in mud and water in the corner of the drain with only his head out of the water.

“One of our firefighters climbed down into the storm drain and stood on a piece of metal that was sticking out of the concrete,” the fire department said. “His colleagues above grabbed a search rope and passed it down through the hole.”

The firefighter then slipped the rope around the dog’s neck, and the crew pulled from above while the firefighter lifted from the bottom.

“The RPD officer wrapped the dog up and delivered him to VVC (Virginia Veterinary Centers),” the fire department said. “The entire call lasted less than 10 minutes for us.”

“Teamwork makes the dream work in the City of Richmond,” the Richmond Animal Care and Control said on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rita Curran
Case closed: Cigarette butt leads police to killer in 1971 Burlington murder
File photo
Marshfield teen charged with attempted murder in Montpelier stabbing
Two Vermont police officers have been decertified after a unanimous vote by the Vermont...
2 former Vermont officers decertified after committing crimes
Jeffrey Noyes
Former Vt. police chief pleads not guilty to child sexual assault
Nancy's Video in Irasburg
One of Vermont’s last video stores closing shop

Latest News

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced that three critically endangered dama gazelle calves...
Zoo welcomes rare gazelle calves to start the year
MM
UVM researcher studies cold-water cyanobacterial blooms
MM
How parking fines will help feed the hungry in Burlington
Rita Curran
Leahy calls Curran murder scene among most violent he ever saw as prosecutor
MM
Orleans man pleads guilty to murdering his wife