Two fmr. Vermont officers de-certified after committing crimes

PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont police officers are de-certified after a unanimous vote from the Vermont Criminal Justice Council.

In February of 2020, former Winooski Police Department officer, Christopher Matott was alleged to have committed criminal conduct, involving domestic violence laws prompting an internal investigation. As a result, Matott was discharged from Winooski PD in March 2020 and no longer in law enforcement.

Separately, in October 2020 a Manchester Police Department officer Christopher Mason was also alleged to have committed the same crime as Matott. This prompted an internal investigation and a separate criminal investigation by an investigator of the Dover Police Department. Mason resigned from Manchester PD in November 2020.

Both cases reached a resolution establishing both officers committed violations. The VCJC met Tuesday voting unanimously to approve Stipulation and Consent Order. Both officers will be reported to the National Decertification Index.

