Vt. lawmakers consider big plans for prisons, but can the state afford it?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are reimagining what Vermont prisons should look like and who they should serve, as they move along with plans to build a new women’s prison.

The Chittenden Women’s Correctional Facility in South Burlington was built in 1974 and has long been considered inadequate, especially during the pandemic. But as Vermont begins to reimagine what incarceration should look like, there are several big-ticket items the state faces in the coming years.

Vermont’s only women’s prison has been considered inadequate for years.

“I think the era of putting people in jail and throwing away the key is over,” Vt. Corrections Commissioner Nick Deml said.

Inside the 52,000-square-foot facility is a labyrinth of cement walls, no natural light and thick metal doors with heavy locks.

“All of the theory that goes into the care in our custody today is not incorporated into the building,” Deml said.

Wednesday, lawmakers got a look at options for what that facility could look like. National architectural firm HOK presented the findings of a $1.5 million study.

Before the pandemic, the women’s prison held about 150 inmates at any time, but that number is now closer to 95 people.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are moving forward with justice reforms.

“What can we do in alternative sentencing? What can we do in restorative justice? Instead of sending someone to prison, what can we do to promote healing and reintegration into the community in a more effective way?” said Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun, D-Westminster.

Without knowing what the future needs of our system will be, leaders say they want any new space to be flexible.

“We don’t want to spend $100 million to replicate a slightly better version of that if we can do better in our system,” Bos-Lun said.

A new women’s prison is just one facility that the state is looking to build, along with a facility for young offenders and for adult offenders dealing with mental health challenges.

“Many of the buildings we’ve been using are deteriorating, dilapidated and no longer function and flow for the populations that we’re serving,” said Jennifer Fitch, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services.

State buildings are funded through the Capital Fund.

“We only have so much money that can be appropriated each year, so everything is coming to a head around the same timeframe, and it will be interesting to see how we will absorb that demand into the Capital Bill,” Fitch said.

The female population in South Burlington makes up about 7% of the state’s total incarcerated population.

In the coming years, leaders also say they want to look at replacing the Marble Valley Correctional Facility in Rutland.

There are still a lot of unknowns about a future facility: how much it would cost, where it would be located and how big it would be. But if and when a new prison is built, it’s expected to last for the next 20 to 50 years.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.