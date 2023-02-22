Vt. requests disaster declaration for December winter storm

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has made a formal request for federal disaster funds for last Christmas’ winter storm.

The request seeks help for communities and public utilities to recover costs for repairs and power restoration and covers Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, and Washington Counties.

“This storm impacted tens of thousands of Vermonters during the Christmas holiday weekend,” Governor Scott in a statement. “It also created a large financial gap for public utilities, and by extension taxpayers. Restoration costs for some of these utilities were two or three times their annual maintenance budget, which is a deficit that will not be easily erased without further financial hardship for many Vermonters.”

FEMA recently identified nearly $3 million in program-eligible costs. If granted, they would cover up to 75% of the costs.

New Hampshire also recently applied for up to $3 million in disaster funding from the same storm.

