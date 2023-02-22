Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Moderate to heavy snow will overspread the region before midnight on Wednesday, and fall heavy at times through Thursday morning. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for northern and central Vermont as well as northern New York and most of New Hampshire. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for southern Vermont where snow will mix with sleet and freezing rain, lowering snow totals. A general 7-12″ will fall across most of the region through midday on Thursday. Heavy snow on Thursday morning will taper to snow showers by Thursday afternoon. We’ll see one more round of moderate snow late Thursday evening, where we could see some additional accumulation.

Colder air will move in late Thursday night and keep temperatures only in the mid to upper teens for Friday. Friday will be blustery and cold with scattered snow showers, with some additional light accumulation, mainly in the higher elevations. Overnight lows heading into Saturday morning will only be in the single digits, above and below zero. Saturday will see partly sunny skies with temperatures remaining in the mid to upper teens.

Temperatures return to more seasonable levels for the start of next week. Another weather system could bring more measurable snow for Sunday. The active weather pattern continues through most of the week ahead with a few more chances for snow and high temperatures holding in the low to mid 30s.

