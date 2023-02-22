BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! Today will be the calm before the storm . . . the storm being the first real, widespread snowstorm this month of February.

The day will start with sunshine in the morning. Then clouds will be on the increase in the afternoon as the storm closes is on us.

The snow will start in the early evening hours, first in our far southern areas, but then quickly spread northward to the Canadian border through the evening. The brunt of this snowstorm will happen during the overnight hours, with snowfall rates of 1″ to 2″ per hour, or more.

There will be a mix with sleet and freezing rain in our far southern areas, closer to the MA border.

The heavy, steady snow will taper off to snow showers Thursday morning into the early afternoon. Then another wave of steady snow will come through in the evening hours and a bit into the overnight hours.

A few snow showers may linger in the mountains early on Friday, otherwise skies will be clearing out.

This storm will bring a widespread 7-12″ snowfall for most of us, but 3-5″ in our far southern areas due to the mix with sleet & freezing rain.

It will also be turning blustery and much colder on Friday. Temperatures will be dropping through the teens and single digits on Friday until most of us end up below zero on Saturday morning. Wind chills will be even colder.

Most of Saturday will be okay, but chilly. A small clipper system will bring a few snow showers Saturday night into Sunday.

Another larger storm system will bring more snow, and also rain, on Monday night into Tuesday, as our active weather pattern continues.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely tracking all of this active weather, and we will keep you updated with the very latest, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.