5 NYC residents arrested in Saint Albans drug bust

SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Five people from New York City are arrested in Saint Albans Wednesday.

Saint Albans City Police say they issued a search warrant at a home on Messenger Street at 9:15 a.m. They say as part of an ongoing investigation officers took four men and one woman into custody and charged them with felony unlawful trespass.

Police say they also seized cash and narcotics which will likely lead to additional charges. All five were imprisoned on $10,000 bail each.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.