97-year-old skier retires after hitting the slopes for one last time: ‘It has been a great run’

Herb Oedel, 97, has decided to retire from skiing after hitting for slopes for 90 years.
Herb Oedel, 97, has decided to retire from skiing after hitting for slopes for 90 years.(Bradford Ski Area)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVERHILL, Mass. (Gray News) - A man has decided to retire from skiing after 90 years on the slopes.

According to the Bradford Ski Area, 97-year-old Herb Oedel made his final run earlier this week.

Oedel has reportedly been skiing since he was 7 years old.

On Wednesday, he posed for a picture with his 100-year-old wife Ginny after completing his final run at the Bradford Ski Area.

The ski area congratulated Oedel saying, “Congratulations, Herb. It has been a great run.”

Oedel and his wife have been visiting the ski area yearly with Ginny being his biggest supporter.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Vermont police officers have been decertified after a unanimous vote by the Vermont...
2 former Vermont officers decertified after committing crimes
File Photo
State officials urge caution ahead of winter storm
The winter storm contributed to dozens of crashes in our region, including a deadly wreck in...
Police: 1 person killed in crash on Interstate 91
It was a scary moment for a local high school girls basketball team after their bus collided...
Vermont school bus involved in I-91 collision
Vermont’s U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged an Ecuadoran woman from Connecticut with allegedly...
Connecticut woman pleads not guilty to smuggling over Vermont-Canada border

Latest News

FILE - R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May...
R. Kelly sentenced for child pornography, child enticement
A tribute is placed in a fence of Club Q, which was the site of a mass shooting in November...
Colorado Springs gay club shooter’s case heads to trial
Dana Presson
Burlington woman recounts violent Old North End assault
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified