Deaf cheerleading squad makes history with first competition win

A cheer team in Iowa is making history with their first competition win. (Source: KETV, VIEWER VIDEO, CNN)
By Johnah Gilmore
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KETV) – A cheer team in Iowa is making history with their first competition win.

For the cheer squad at the Iowa School for the Deaf, it’s not about what they hear but more about what they feel.

“We feel everything. It’s so important. We have to feel the vibrations of the drum. The drum is a huge part of feeling the beat,” coach Renca Dunn said.

Dunn explained that the cheerleaders practice their routine with the drum and the music over and over again so it becomes second nature.

“We ask a lot of the girls. It’s a big commitment, but they gave everything they had to this year,” Dunn said.

Senior Britany Adame said she always knew she could do anything. Even when she felt nervous, she went for it.

“I gained a lot of confidence. I was really hesitant at first and I felt like now cheerleading is a part of who I am,” Adame said.

The entire team said they hope they can serve as inspiration for others.

“Once you commit and you give it your all, nothing can stop you. You can do anything,” cheerleader Kali Nipper said.

The squad is proving because they’re deaf, they can make their presence heard.

Copyright 2023 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Vermont police officers have been decertified after a unanimous vote by the Vermont...
2 former Vermont officers decertified after committing crimes
File Photo
State officials urge caution ahead of winter storm
It was a scary moment for a local high school girls basketball team after their bus collided...
Vermont school bus involved in I-91 collision
Rita Curran
Case closed: Cigarette butt leads police to killer in 1971 Burlington murder
Vermont’s U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged an Ecuadoran woman from Connecticut with allegedly...
Connecticut woman pleads not guilty to smuggling over Vermont-Canada border

Latest News

The priceless gift was something dad John Ivanowski did not see coming. His daughter, Delayne...
‘I can’t stop crying’: 25-year-old daughter secretly becomes her father’s kidney donor
Alex Murdaugh to testify.
On stand, Alex Murdaugh denies killings but admits lying
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is touring the scene of a train derailment on Thursday...
NTSB: No alert for train crew until just before derailment
FILE - R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May...
R. Kelly sentenced for child pornography, child enticement
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified