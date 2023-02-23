Gov. Scott urges lawmakers to set aside budget surplus for infrastructure projects

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott is urging lawmakers to set aside state surpluses to make the most of federal cash on the way.

The state is on track to receive millions for roads, bridges, broadband, and water systems from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act. But much of that cash requires the state to pay a certain amount.

Economists have predicted some kind of downturn in the coming years and a potential strain on the state budget, so governor Scott says lawmakers should set aside funds this session, so the state will be able to pay the federal match.

“This is important to me, it’s important to the state of Vermont, and I think it’s important important to our economy to make sure we have these dollars, that we have right now that we can invest in projects for the future. There is no better time than now to set it aside,” the governor said.

Agency of Transportation officials say they are working on more than 750 road projects statewide and that without adequate funding, more than 200 of them could get pushed back. But they also acknowledge recruiting and training the necessary workforce to get the projects done will be a challenge.

