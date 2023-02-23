KA-POW! Comics and coffee collide at new Vermont shop

By Elissa Borden
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Captain America and an Americano are both on the menu at a new spot in Williston. Champion Comics and Coffee is one of the newest additions to the newly built Cottonwood Drive.

“I have always loved comics and I’ve always loved coffee, and I decided it was time to make a change,” Rory Malone said.

Malone is the co-owner of the shop and a former public defender in the State of Vermont. After 18 years in law, he wanted to turn a new page.

“Coming out of the pandemic it was rough on everyone, and I realized I would rather be happy with my work and deal with people that were happy,” Malone said.

And comics make this guy happy.

“I’ve liked them since I was a kid,” he said. “When I was younger, I sort of fell in love with Spiderman and the Super Friends of Saturday morning cartoons.”

This comic lover and his wife, Rachel, opened up shop in December but they knew a comic book shop might not be enough to stand on its own.

“It sort of came to us one day like, what about comics and coffee? And I sort of looked around to see if anyone else did that and no one does it, certainly not in Vermont,” Rory Malone said.

The coffee bar offers espresso drinks aplenty and that’s what got the Fox family in the door.

“We looked up ‘what’s a great place to get food and also be a nerd?’ And we found this place!” Artemis Fox said.

The duo had just finished up a college tour and say they were thrilled to find the spot.

“When we do college tours, it’s the first thing I want to look for, what’s the cool comic shop? Because that’s where I spent most of my childhood,” Kelly Fox said.

With shelves stocked with comics, manga, graphic novels, games and more, Malone says there’s something for the whole family here.

“You know, the nicest thing about the shop is the customer reception we’ve received has been outstanding,” he said.

And the coffee’s not bad either. Champion Comics and Coffee is open six days a week, Tue.-Sun.

