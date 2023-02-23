Montpelier transient charged with knife assault

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A man faces aggravated assault charges after police say he threatened another man with a knife over the weekend in Montpelier.

It happened Saturday around 6:30 p.m. near the Montpelier Transit Center. Montpelier Police responded after a caller said homeless people were yelling at each other and threatening to kill one another. Police later arrested Michael Markham, 33, after they say he followed another man from the Taylor St. Transit Center to the bridge that leads to Shaws and threatened him with a knife.

Markham was due in court in Barre Thursday afternoon.

The incident was followed by another knife attack at the Transit Center Monday. In that case, police arrested Ayden Jestice, 18, of Marshfield, and charged him with stabbing a worker for the Good Samaritan Heaven, which operates a warming shelter inside the center.

