New York finalizes overtime changes for farmworkers

New York officials gave final approval Wednesday for a measure that will lower the hourly...
New York officials gave final approval Wednesday for a measure that will lower the hourly threshold for when farm workers qualify for overtime pay. - File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York officials gave final approval Wednesday for a measure that will lower the hourly threshold for when farmworkers qualify for overtime pay.

Under the adopted measure, the overtime pay threshold will gradually be reduced to 40 hours by 2032. Starting on Jan. 1, 2024, farmworkers will be eligible for overtime pay after 56 hours worked per week.

Right now, farmworkers in the state qualify for overtime pay after working more than 60 hours per week.

The state’s Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon, who approved of a recommendation to reduce the overtime threshold in September, said it would “ensure equity for farmworkers, who are the very backbone of our agriculture sector.” The gradual transition should give farmers time to make appropriate adjustments, she said.

The overtime rule has been applauded by labor movement advocates who say farmworkers deserve the same benefits long enjoyed by other workers. But many farm owners say the new measure will drive up labor costs and threatens family farms in the state.

“Our family farmers are already struggling with skyrocketing inflation, high unemployment insurance taxes, and a severe worker shortage. This is one more burdensome mandate passed on by unelected bureaucrats that will cause more harm,” state Senate GOP Leader Rob Ortt said in a statement.

Gov. Kathy Hochul in her budget plan proposes expanding tax credits for farmers to ensure the new standards are implemented smoothly.

Farm owners will be able to tap into a tax credit of $1,200 per employee. A refundable overtime tax credit was also established to help cover the costs of farm employers who will have to pay overtime hourly wages.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Rita Curran
Case closed: Cigarette butt leads police to killer in 1971 Burlington murder
File photo
Marshfield teen charged with attempted murder in Montpelier stabbing
Two Vermont police officers have been decertified after a unanimous vote by the Vermont...
2 former Vermont officers decertified after committing crimes
File Photo
State officials urge caution ahead of winter storm
Jeffrey Noyes
Former Vt. police chief pleads not guilty to child sexual assault

Latest News

The Vermont Legislature is considering a proposal that would end an exemption to the state’s...
Vermont considers ending clergy abuse reporting exemption
Spending bill would give new resources to NH moms
Christians celebrate Ash Wednesday
Innovative new blood cancer treatment now available to patients in Vermont