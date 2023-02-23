Northfield Police Chief set to retire amid community controversy

A controversial Vermont Police Chief is retiring from the force in May.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A controversial Vermont Police Chief is retiring from the force in May.

Northfield Town Manager Jeff Schulz says Northfield Police Chief John Helfant’s retirement is effective May 6th. “We appreciate the service of the chief and our entire police force for the work they do to protect our community,” Schulz said in a statement.

Helfant has been the Police Chief in Northfield after having formerly worked for the Vermont State Police and the Berlin Police Department.

The retirement comes just days after the Northfield Select Board issued a public statement about the chief, referencing comments they say Helfant made on social media about school locker room policy and a school’s decision to fly a Black Lives Matter flag.

“The Town recognizes that absent other compelling circumstances, the First Amendment allows town employees to speak as private citizens on matters of public concern. The town respects its employees’ desire to stay informed on local, state, and national affairs. However, the views and opinions expressed by Town employees in this regard are their own and are not the views and opinions of the Town,” the statement read.

In 2019, former Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault issued a Brady letter, questioning Helfant’s credibility, after allegations that he lied in an affidavit to obtain a search warrant while working with the Berlin Police Department. A Massachusetts man facing drug charges says he didn’t give Helfant permission to search him following a traffic stop in 2018. The Vermont Attorney General’s Office declined to charge Helfant.

Schulz says the town will begin the search for a new Chief shortly.

