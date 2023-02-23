Officials issue avalanche warning in Adirondacks

File Photo
File Photo(The Sierra Avalanche Center)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials warn Adirondack adventurers about avalanche conditions after the snowfall.

New York DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said he understands the storm is exciting for skiers and riders, but backcountry enthusiasts need to beware.

Seggos said avalanche danger increases during and immediately after major snowfalls and during thaws.

Because of the warmer weather, and now the snow, it could create dangerous conditions.

Recreators are asked to know basic rescue techniques, bring the proper gear, never travel alone, and practice safe route finding.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Vermont police officers have been decertified after a unanimous vote by the Vermont...
2 former Vermont officers decertified after committing crimes
File Photo
State officials urge caution ahead of winter storm
It was a scary moment for a local high school girls basketball team after their bus collided...
Vermont school bus involved in I-91 collision
Rita Curran
Case closed: Cigarette butt leads police to killer in 1971 Burlington murder
Police are investigating the death of a man who had just illegally crossed the U.S. border into...
Connecticut woman pleads not guilty to smuggling over Vermont-Canada border

Latest News

Rep. Becca Balint/File
Vt. Rep. Balint joins gun safety task force
File Photo
Snow slows commutes, welcomed at ski mountains
snow plow
Vermonters welcome the winter storm
5 NYC residents arrested in Saint Albans drug bust