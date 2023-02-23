Officials issue avalanche warning in Adirondacks

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials warn Adirondack adventurers about avalanche conditions after the snowfall.

New York DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said he understands the storm is exciting for skiers and riders, but backcountry enthusiasts need to beware.

Seggos said avalanche danger increases during and immediately after major snowfalls and during thaws.

Because of the warmer weather, and now the snow, it could create dangerous conditions.

Recreators are asked to know basic rescue techniques, bring the proper gear, never travel alone, and practice safe route finding.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.