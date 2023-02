HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash closed Interstate 91 in Hartland on Thursday morning, and police tell us one person died.

They aren’t saying yet whether road conditions were a factor in the crash.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes were temporarily closed.

By noontime, the southbound lanes had reopened along with one northbound lane.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.