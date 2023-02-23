Region braces for return to winter

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Winter returned to our region overnight, leaving behind several inches of fresh powder. Some folks were happy to see the snow, and others are looking ahead to warmer weather.

At the Burlington Country Club, kids took advantage of a rare day off from school this winter. But before the fun, was the cleanup.

“This is the end of February - it’s not unusual for snow in February, so it’s nice,” said Debra Blumberg, who got to work early Thursday morning after clearing her driveway.

The Burlington woman says in what’s been a strange winter, the snow is a welcomed sight. “We haven’t had much snow and now we do. I was getting used to the warm weather, but I could get used to this, too.”

Others, like Lorie Kotorman, were excited about an early end to winter. “I’m more of a warm-weather girl, so when the snow melts, I get excited about spring. But we know this time of year we get these false springs and you just deal with it,” Kotorman said.

As the cleanup gets underway throughout the region, plow drivers have been up and at it since the early morning. “We don’t have storms like they used to. This wouldn’t have been considered a storm years ago. I’m so glad we didn’t get a lot of ice and heavy snow,” said Janet Boardman with di Stefano Landscaping in Essex Junction. “This snow is not as bad as the last dump we had about a week ago. This is light and fluffy but there’s a lot of it, so you just have to go slow.”

And for those who like the snow, there’s more on the way. A second part of this storm will bring more snow and a wintry mix Thursday night and another bigger storm system may bring some more Monday night into Tuesday.

