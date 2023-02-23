Snow slows commutes, welcomed at ski mountains

BURKE, Vt. (WCAX) - With snow flying overnight, several inches are on the road already, and across our region hundreds of schools are closed and delayed.

The storm comes at a perfect time for many ski resorts across the state.

Burke Mountain Resort team said the snow has been lacking this year, so this storm is needed especially during the busy Presidents’ Day week.

“Our annual snowfall usually averages around 170 inches a year. For the past several years, we’ve been able to crest 100 inches by this time. We’re currently sitting less than 70 inches. So yeah, we’re a little behind schedule. Old Man Winter should ramp it up a bit,” said Jessica Sechler with Burke Mountain.

Burke said they’ve had their highest season pass sales to date so people are still coming and the snow will only help.

“With this new snow coming in, we are seeing some really strong pre-sales. So we anticipate we’ll have our strongest skier day on Saturday, if not on Friday, and will crest I’d say definitely over 1,000 skier visits,” said Sechler.

The snow might be welcome on the ski mountains but roads are slick for the morning commute.

