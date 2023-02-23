Snowplow Spotlight: Snow Dragon and Snowzilla

This week’s snowplow spotlight is on Snowzilla and Snowdragon.
This week’s snowplow spotlight is on Snowzilla and Snowdragon.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Snowplow Spotlight is on Snowzilla and Snow Dragon.

Snowzilla is sneaking up on the snowstorm, ready to take it down. The students at St. Albans City School voted on their favorite names that the pre-k and kindergarten kids came up with, and Snowzilla won.

Gary Brown drives the truck on route 36 in St. Albans and Route 7 to Georgia. In response to the name, he said, “The kids are always thinking!”

Snow Dragon is also ready to hit the road this week.

The truck got its name from the students at Georgia Elementary School. The principal said all kids in kindergarten through 4th grade submitted a name, but it was ultimately the kids in Mrs. Matas’ first-grade class who chose Snowdragon.

The dragon is driven by Steve Phillips who takes his mythical beast on the right lane from exits 18 to 17.

Related Stories:

Snowplow Spotlight: Polar Plow Express and Ice will Pay the Price

Snowplow Spotlight: Arctic Blaze and Snowdozer

Snowplow Spotlight: Obi-Wan Kasnowbi and Scoop

Snowplow Spotlight: Unstoppable Jeff and Salty

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Vermont police officers have been decertified after a unanimous vote by the Vermont...
2 former Vermont officers decertified after committing crimes
File Photo
State officials urge caution ahead of winter storm
It was a scary moment for a local high school girls basketball team after their bus collided...
Vermont school bus involved in I-91 collision
Rita Curran
Case closed: Cigarette butt leads police to killer in 1971 Burlington murder
Police are investigating the death of a man who had just illegally crossed the U.S. border into...
Connecticut woman pleads not guilty to smuggling over Vermont-Canada border

Latest News

This week’s snowplow spotlight is on Snowzilla and Snowdragon.
Snowplow Spotlight: Snowdragon and Snowzilla
New York officials gave final approval Wednesday for a measure that will lower the hourly...
New York finalizes overtime changes for farmworkers
Officials warn Adirondack adventurers about avalanche conditions after the snowfall.
Officials issue avalanche warning in Adirondacks
Senator Peter Welch is trying to help families make their homes more energy efficient.
Welch calls for more home energy report accessibility