Snowplow Spotlight: Snow Dragon and Snowzilla

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Snowplow Spotlight is on Snowzilla and Snow Dragon.

Snowzilla is sneaking up on the snowstorm, ready to take it down. The students at St. Albans City School voted on their favorite names that the pre-k and kindergarten kids came up with, and Snowzilla won.

Gary Brown drives the truck on route 36 in St. Albans and Route 7 to Georgia. In response to the name, he said, “The kids are always thinking!”

Snow Dragon is also ready to hit the road this week.

The truck got its name from the students at Georgia Elementary School. The principal said all kids in kindergarten through 4th grade submitted a name, but it was ultimately the kids in Mrs. Matas’ first-grade class who chose Snowdragon.

The dragon is driven by Steve Phillips who takes his mythical beast on the right lane from exits 18 to 17.

Related Stories:

Snowplow Spotlight: Polar Plow Express and Ice will Pay the Price

Snowplow Spotlight: Arctic Blaze and Snowdozer

Snowplow Spotlight: Obi-Wan Kasnowbi and Scoop

Snowplow Spotlight: Unstoppable Jeff and Salty

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.